JD-U doesn't need RCP Singh: Bihar minister Shrawon Kumar

Patna: Bihar Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar on Wednesday made it clear that the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) does not need leaders like RCP Singh, a former Union Minister.

Speaking to the media, Shrawon Kumar said that until recently, RCP Singh had been questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s health and ability to govern.

“Until yesterday, he was telling people that Nitish Kumar was ill, unwell, and incapable of working,” Kumar said.

He further alleged that leaders of the party RCP Singh later joined had claimed they would quit politics if they managed to win even 25 seats.

“They were trying to finish off Nitish Kumar. What need has suddenly arisen for such people today? There is no need for those who, until yesterday, were trying to destroy Nitish Kumar and are now desperate to bow before him,” the minister said.

Shrawon Kumar also questioned RCP Singh’s political trajectory.

“He formed his own party, which failed to survive. He then joined the Jan Suraaj Party, whose leaders were also trying to finish off Nitish Kumar. When Nitish Kumar’s party won 85 seats, the opposition was completely wiped out. With what ideology does he now want to return and stand with Nitish Kumar?” he asked.

Earlier on Sunday, JD-U MP and Union Minister Lalan Singh had also strongly opposed RCP Singh’s return to the party.

“Who is RCP Singh? There is no place for such people in the JD-U. They reduced the party’s strength from 72 seats to 42. It was the dedicated workers of the JD-U and the people of Bihar who brought Nitish Kumar back from 42 to 85 seats,” Lalan Singh had said.

Ex-Union Minister and former JD-U national president RCP Singh, who has been attempting to regain political relevance in Bihar, has recently hinted at a possible return to the JD-U.

A few days ago, responding to media queries, he referred to his long association with Nitish Kumar and claimed that he had never truly left the party.

When asked directly about rejoining the JD-U, he said: “Time will tell.”

Following his remarks, political speculation intensified over a potential return. However, senior JD-U leaders have now categorically ruled out his re-entry, stating that there is no place in the party for leaders who, they allege, weakened it in the past.



