JD(S) will take part in padyatra; Kumaraswamy will inaugurate it on Aug 3: BJP

Bengaluru: The BJP announced on Thursday that the JD(S) would take part in the joint padyatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru seeking resignation of CM Siddaramaiah over allegations of corruption.



JD(S) Karnataka President and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the padyatra along with former CM, BS Yediyurappa.

The declaration was made at a joint press conference in New Delhi by the Karnataka in-charge Radhamohan Das, state BJP President BY Vijayendra and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi.

Vijayendra stated that the BJP and JD(S) will jointly take up the agitation and take the matter to the logical conclusion.

He said the differences between the two parties had been sorted out and on Saturday at 8.30 A.M. the padyatra will begin from Bengaluru and all MPs, MLAs, party workers of BJP and JD(S) will take part.

Radhamohan Das alleged that the Karnataka government had indulged in a Rs 4,000 crore scam and also gobbled money belonging to Dalits in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board case.

“We, as an Opposition, comprising both BJP and the JD(S) have decided to take up the padyatra. The regional leaders will lead the agitation,” he stated.

When asked about Kumaraswamy raising objection to the presence of BJP General Secretary Preetham Gowda, he stated that the BJP does not give importance to individuals, it’s always about the organisation.

“We have come to a consensus, if you want more clarity, Kumaraswamy can be approached and he will convey that all differences have been sorted out,” Radhamohan Das stated.

When asked whether any national leaders were taking part, Radhamohan Das maintained, no national leader was taking part and the state leaders would fight it out.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated, the BJP and JD(S) will take out the padyatra as decided from August 3 as the communication gaps between BJP and JD(S) had been set right.

“We have spoken about it and the issue is fixed. Everything is sorted out. The leaders of both parties will take part in the padyatra,” Joshi stated.

Just a few hours ago, Joshi, Vijayendra and Das had met Kumaraswamy in a bid to pacify him.

HD Kumaraswamy had lashed out at the BJP and declared that his party, the JD(S) would not take part in the August 3 foot march to Mysuru and not even extend moral support.

According to sources, the BJP leaders held a meeting with Kumaraswamy at his office in New Delhi seeking his support for the padyatra by resolving their mutual issues.

JD(S) leaders Bandeppa Kashempur and JD(S) MP Mallesh Babu were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy expressed strong resentment over the BJP’s decision to include former MLA from Hassan, Preetham Gowda in its foot march.

Kumaraswamy lashed out saying it was impossible for him to share the dais with Preetham Gowda who had distributed pen drives in connection with the sex video case involving Prajwal Revanna.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s nephew Prajwal Revanna is the main accused in the sex videos case and he is presently in jail.

Expressing strong outrage over the call to include Preetham Gowda in the BJP’s foot march, Kumaraswamy questioned, "Is it possible to share a platform with someone who has poisoned former PM HD Deve Gowda's (his father) family?

“Are you inviting someone like Preetham Gowda, who is intent on destroying Deve Gowda's family, to the meeting which I am attending?”

He expressed disappointment, saying, "I am saddened by this matter. Why should we support the foot march? Who is this Preetham Gowda? We know who distributed pen drives on the streets of Hassan. This person has poisoned Deve Gowda’s family. How can we share a platform with such a person?”