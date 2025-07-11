Jithender Reddy Elected Treasurer of Constitution Club of India

New Delhi: In a significant development at the Constitution Club of India, Jithender Reddy has been unanimously elected as Treasurer following the recently held elections. Reddy, a two-time Member of Parliament from the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, currently serves as the Special Representative of the Telangana Government in New Delhi and advises the state on sports affairs.

Speaking after the announcement, Reddy expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and said he was honored to serve in such a prestigious institution in the national capital. He noted that his tenure as Treasurer would span five years and pledged to fulfill his responsibilities with full commitment, aiming to strengthen the club's reputation and operations.

The elections also saw the unopposed election of Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva as Secretary (Culture) and Rajiv Shukla as Secretary (Sports).

Meanwhile, a contest is underway for the position of Secretary (Administration), with MPs Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy in the running. Additionally, 14 candidates are competing for 11 posts on the club’s Executive Committee.