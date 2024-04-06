  • Menu
J&K: ED attaches property worth Rs 1 crore in SI paper leak case

Jammu: Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Saturday, attached property worth Rs 1 crore in police Sub-Inspector (SI) question paper leak case.

ED officials said that it has attached properties of accused, Yatin Yadav, proprietor of M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation and his associate Lokesh Kumar worth Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

ED said that the property has been attached in a case related to paper leak of examination conducted by the JK Service Selection Board for the recruitment of 1200 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police, against monetary benefits by Yatin Yadav and others.

