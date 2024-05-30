  • Menu
J&K: GPS tracking device affixed on bailed-out terror associates

Jammu and Kashmir Police in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday affixed GPS tracking devices on undertrial terror associates who have been bailed out in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case, a police statement said.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday affixed GPS tracking devices on undertrial terror associates who have been bailed out in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case, a police statement said.

"The accused were arrested in case FIR No 34/2018 under section 38, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Dooru and have been enlarged on bail by the Hon'ble Court," police said.

The police said that the GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said terror associates and ensure that they do not violate the bail conditions.

