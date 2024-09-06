Juvenile gets 20 years in jail for raping two minors

New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a juvenile to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping two minors, aged five and six years, in 2017, saying the offence of rape at such a young age is soul shattering for the victims and its horrific memories are going to haunt them throughout their life.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing a case against a child in conflict with law (CCL), who was convicted of the charges of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Earlier, a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) noted that the CCL was more than 16 years of age and said he should be tried as an adult offender. The case was then referred to a special court. Special Public Prosecutor Vineet Dahiya said the juvenile had committed a heinous offence. In an order passed on Wednesday, the court said the aggravating factor in the case was that the offence was committed with two small children at the same time, while the mitigating factor was that the accused was “a victim of bad society”.

“Considering that the possibilities of the CCL to become a part of the society have to be kept open, this court is of the considered opinion that he should be given a minimum sentence,” it said. The court, however, said the rape of each victim would be counted as a separate offence. “The offence of committing rape with two victims cannot be covered in a single offence just because it has been committed at the same time. Rape is an offence against the body and each victim has an individual right to protect, safeguard and maintain the dignity of her body,” it said.