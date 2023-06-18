Kejriwal blames Centre for murder of two Sisters

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the murder of two sisters, who were shot dead by armed assailants in South West Delhi's R.K. Puram on Sunday, and also attacked the Centre over the law and order situation.

He stated that if the law and order in Delhi were under the government of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) instead of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), "Delhi would have been the safest place".

Kejriwal criticized the central government, saying that instead of improving the law and order situation, they were busy trying to take control of the whole of Delhi.

"Our condolences to the families of both women. May their souls rest in peace. People in Delhi have started feeling very unsafe. Those responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi are conspiring to seize control of the entire Delhi government, instead of improving the law and order situation. If the law and order in Delhi were under the government of the "AAP" (Aam Aadmi Party) instead of the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Delhi would have been the safest," Kejriwal tweeted.

The victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were shot in South West Delhi's R.K. Puram this morning while trying to save their brother from armed assailants. They were taken to Safdarjung Hospital where they succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment.

The police stated that the assailants came to attack their brother over a financial dispute. The police have lodged an FIR for murder, along with sections of the Arms Act.