Kerala HC pulls TDB over unauthorised removal of gold plated coverings at Sabarimala

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for removing gold-plated copper coverings from the Dwarapalaka (guardian) idols at Sabarimala without informing the court-appointed Special Commissioner.

A Division Bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K.V. Jayakumar, while hearing the Special Commissioner’s report, expressed concern that the TDB bypassed procedure and court oversight by sending the ornaments for repairs to a Chennai-based firm, Smart Creations.

The gold-plated coverings, guaranteed for 40 years when installed in 2019, had reportedly developed defects within six years.

With sponsorship from devotee Unnikrishnan Potty, the items were dispatched to Chennai for electroplating.

The Court noted that this was done without prior approval, prompting the TDB to issue an unconditional apology.

Earlier, the Court ordered an immediate halt to the repair works and directed that the items be brought back to Sabarimala.

It was submitted that repairs had begun on September 9, with lacquer coating removed and polishing carried out on some of the 12 items.

Officials added that transporting the gold in its current liquid form, kept in a cyanide solution, posed technical risks.

The Bench highlighted inconsistencies in the process, pointing out that the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner initially recommended traditional gold cladding with 303 grams of gold (worth about Rs 31 lakh), but later reversed the decision after discussions with the sponsor, opting instead for electroplating.

This, the Court said, violated the TDB Sub Group Manual, which mandates that such work be done at the Sannidhanam itself.

Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in A.A. Gopalakrishnan v. Cochin Devaswom Board (2007), the Court stressed that temple trustees and employees bear a duty to safeguard temple assets. It ordered seizure of all records related to the gold-plating, including those of an earlier pair of Dwarapalaka idols kept in the strong room.

The Court also suo motu impleaded Potty and Smart Creations as respondents, directing them to produce all financial and communication records linked to the repairs.

Urgent notices were issued, and the TDB’s Chief Vigilance Officer was tasked with seizing and presenting all relevant files without delay.