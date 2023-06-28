Live
Kerala: Medical authorities to decide on wearing Hijab in operation theatres
Highlights
Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College authorities on Wednesday held a meeting to decide if the permission will be given for wearing attire covering their heads while in operation theatre.
The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College principal was approached by seven Muslim women medical students on Monday seeking permission as their religious belief is to wear long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods inside the operation theatre and they be given permission for it.
The women medical students belong to various batches from 2020-22 and said that the operation theatre dress code required as part of hospital regulations makes it difficult to comply with the attire mandated by their religious belief.
