Live
Just In
Kharge chairs meeting with Andhra leaders on 2024 LS poll preparedness
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with the party leaders from Andhra Pradesh to discuss the poll preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Kharge along with party leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and others were also present in the meeting to discuss the preparedness to take on the YSRCP in the state with newly appointed state in-charge Manickam Tagore, along with the state unit chief and other senior leaders.
The meeting comes a day after Kharge, chaired the meeting with the leaders of Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Punjab on Tuesday to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi visited the Virendra Arya Akhara in Haryana's Jhajjar and returned to Delhi to attend the meeting.