Kisan Protests: Delhi farmers protest march in Delhi

Farmers Protest 2024

Farmers from Punjab, along with farmers from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started the "Chalo Delhi" march after their meeting with the Union government ended without a deal. On the night before the march, farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh met with central ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda for a second round of talks. The meeting lasted five hours and was the last chance for the government to try to stop the protest, which is expected to cause traffic jams in Delhi NCR on Tuesday.

Dilli Chalo march:

At the end of the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Munda said that most of the issues that farmers were worried about had been solved. The farmers, on the other hand, said they would march on Tuesday, which would shut down many state borders in Delhi. There will be a march on Tuesday led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. They want the Centre to agree to their demands, which include making a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The main reason the farmers are protesting is that the law has to protect MSP. Besides this, the farmers have also asked that the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission be put into action and that their farm debt be forgiven.

Highlights of Farmers Protest in Delhi:

A huge protest by farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh is starting in Delhi, the capital of India. They want the MSP to be legally protected. Last week, the "Delhi Chalo" march was announced as a way to get the Centre to listen to their needs.

Farmers have asked for a legal guarantee of MSP, pensions for farmers and farm workers, forgiveness of farm debt, and "justice" for people who were hurt in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

At the Singh, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders in Delhi, security has been stepped up. Cement barricades, metal nails, and other barriers have been put up to stop vehicles from crossing and keep the national capital calm.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was put in place by the Delhi police at the borders with Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to keep things from going wrong before the farmers' protests on Tuesday.

Over 50,000 security guards have been sent to Delhi's borders, and services like internet and bulk SMS have been cut off in seven districts until February 13. These districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa.