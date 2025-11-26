KISS distributes warm clothes

Bhubaneswar: As winter sets in, shawls were distributed to the girl students and sweaters to the boy students at KISS on Tuesday. Every year, before peak winter, KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta arranges shawls, sweaters and winter kits for the students. Samanta personally procures winter garments from outside the State for the children of KISS.

This year, through his personal efforts, 20,000 shawls for girls and 20,000 sweaters for boys were procured from Ludhiana. These were distributed at an event held on the KISS campus. The students were delighted to receive shawls and sweaters.

KIIT Deemed to be University Vice Chancellor Saranjit Singh, Registrar Prashanta Kumar Routray and Additional Registrar Pramod Patra were present.