Kollu warns YSRCP against propaganda

Vijayawada: Prohibition, excise and mines minister Kollu Ravindra said the government is taking stringent measures to curb the manufacture and supply of spurious liquor across the state. Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Thursday, he said the enforcement wing of the excise department is functioning efficiently to eliminate illicit liquor and added that 21 districts have already been declared liquor-free under the Navodaya initiative.

The minister asserted that the Chief Minister had issued clear instructions to completely eradicate illicit liquor. Since the formation of the coalition government, enforcement mechanisms have been further strengthened and border check posts are now functioning more effectively. The government has also set up testing laboratories in five regions to ensure quality control and prevent adulteration.

Ravindra criticised the opposition YSRC P for spreading false propaganda linking unrelated deaths to fake liquor incidents. He alleged that the former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is using his own media outlets to mislead people and create panic. “We will investigate false narratives and take action under Sections 353 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against those who spread misinformation through print, electronic, or social media,” he warned.

Referring to the recent Mulakalacheruvu spurious liquor case in Annamayya district, Ravindra said enforcement officers seized 30 cans of fake liquor, fake labels, and sealing equipment. He confirmed that several individuals — including Kodali Srinivas of Tenali and Jayachandra Reddy — were linked to the case, and an excise SI was suspended for negligence.

The minister assured that strict legal action will be taken against everyone involved, regardless of their political affiliation. Excise commissioner E Sridhar and enforcement director Rahul Dev Sharma were also present at the briefing.