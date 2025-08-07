Kotak Mahindra Bank Refutes Viral Claim Of Noida Man Receiving ₹1 Septillion In Account

Kotak Mahindra Bank has dismissed circulating media claims that a customer discovered an astronomical sum credited to his deceased mother's bank account. The reports, which quickly went viral online, suggested that Deepak, a Greater Noida resident, saw an unthinkable amount—reportedly ₹10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299—deposited in his late mother Gayatri Devi’s account. Translated into words, the figure equals ₹1 undecillion or ₹1 septillion trillion, a value so vast it would surpass the combined wealth of global billionaires and the GDPs of multiple countries.

According to viral stories, Deepak noticed the credit notification on the night of August 3 and was so stunned he asked friends to verify the number of zeros. Reports also claimed that after visiting the bank on Monday, officials verified the amount, froze the account, and escalated the case to tax authorities. A screenshot of the supposed transaction was widely shared on social media, fueling further speculation.

In response to the frenzy, Kotak Mahindra Bank issued a clarification denying any such event. Speaking to HindustanTimes.com, the bank stated that no account had received such an abnormally large deposit and that its systems remain secure and fully functional. Customers were urged to use official mobile and online platforms for any account-related inquiries.

The bank's statement emphasizes that the reports are inaccurate and that operations are proceeding normally without any irregularities.