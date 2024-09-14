KRIBHCO’s impressive shows, 20% dividend announced

New Delhi: Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), one of India’s leading fertilizer-producing cooperatives, reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 334.12 crore for the financial year 2023-24. The society declared a dividend of 20% on its equity capital for the year.

The annual accounts were approved during its 44th Annual General Body Meeting, held on September 12, 2024, at the NCUI Auditorium, New Delhi. The meeting, presided over by Dr. Chandra Pal Singh, Chairman of KRIBHCO, was attended by the Board of Directors and delegates from member cooperatives across the country.

KRIBHCO achieved notable production figures in FY 2023-24, with urea production at 23.35 lakh MT and ammonia production at 13.88 lakh MT, achieving capacity utilization of 106.4% and 111.32%, respectively.

Expanding its product offerings to meet farmers’ diverse needs, KRIBHCO’s portfolio includes Neem Coated Urea, imported DAP, MAP, MOP, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Compost, Certified Seeds, Hybrid Seeds, SSP, Zinc Sulphate, Natural Potash, and Seaweed-Fortified Bio-stimulants.

In the year, KRIBHCO sold 52.82 lakh MT of fertilizers, including both urea and complex fertilizers.