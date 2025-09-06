Lady advocate, husband assaulted

Berhampur: Berham purreeled under shock when a lady advocate, Resma Das, and her husband Dharmaraj, were assaulted by three miscreants at the bustling Courtpeta Square.

Clad in black coat, Resma was returning from court on a bike with her husband when one of the miscreants brazenly misbehaved with her by touching her inappropriately as the bike slowed down at a turn. On being confronted by her husband, the trio hurled filthy abuses and launched a violent attack. Resma, who resisted the attack, was punched on her face, chest and ear.

Public outrage was immediate. Locals overpowered one of the culprits while the other two managed to escape. The apprehended miscreant was handed over to BNPur police. Both Resma and Dharmaraj, injured in the assault, were rushed to City Hospital before lodging an FIR.

SP Saravana Vivek M rushed to BNPur police station and supervised the investigation. Meanwhile, the Ganjam Bar Association (GBA) condemned the attack.

“We demand immediate arrest of the culprits and exemplary punishment,” said secretary T Venkat Rao.

The legal fraternity and the victims themselves have demanded justice, urging the police to ensure stern action against the perpetrators of this brazen outrage in the heart of the city.