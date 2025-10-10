Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI Day 2: From Celestial Couture to Star-Powered Collaborations, Fashion Takes a Bold Turn

Day 2 of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI brought together innovation, glamour, and storytelling as designers and brands redefined boundaries of Indian fashion. From celestial-inspired couture lingerie to children’s wear and star-studded collaborations, the day was a celebration of bold creativity and craftsmanship.

Enamor x Papa Don’t Preach: A Celestial Celebration of Femininity

India’s leading lingerie brand, Enamor, set the stage ablaze with its collaboration with Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. The showcase, titled Enamor X PDP – A Luxury Curation, redefined lingerie as couture, blending confidence, elegance, and bold self-expression. Inspired by celestial energy, the collection featured deep blues, ivories, and scarlets — embodying the mystical beauty of the cosmos.

Speaking at the event, Shekhar Tewari, CEO of Modenik Lifestyle, described the collaboration as “a bold couture statement,” while Shubhika Sharma emphasized that the collection represents “a woman’s two universes — the one she shows the world and the one she keeps within.” Together, the showcase symbolized a fusion of intimacy and empowerment, turning lingerie into art.

Gauri & Nainika x Mothercare: Bridging Generations Through Couture

Design duo Gauri & Nainika presented a heartwarming Spring–Summer 2026 collection in collaboration with Mothercare, crafting a poetic bridge between women’s wear and children’s fashion. Inspired by the romance of painted canvases and moody florals, the line featured miniature edits for little girls that mirrored the elegance of their mainline creations.

Silk organza, tulle, chiffon, and silk mikado came alive in full skirts, delicate bows, and velvet accents. On the runway, children walked hand-in-hand with models in matching ensembles — a touching representation of timeless elegance across generations. The collection beautifully captured the essence of Gauri & Nainika’s world through the wonder of childhood.

Satya Paul x Aditi Rao Hydari: A New Chapter in Contemporary Saree Fashion

A major highlight of Day 2 was the announcement of actor Aditi Rao Hydari joining Satya Paul as Co-Creative Director for an exclusive collection launching next year. Revealed during an immersive showcase titled The Night Garden, the presentation celebrated the transformative beauty of nature after dusk.

Aditi expressed her excitement, saying, “ My vision is to build on this foundation by creating versatile, effortless pieces that speak to those who seek beauty and luxury with a strong sense of individuality.”





Abraham & Thakore: Reimagining Tradition with “Warp & Weft”

Closing the day with effortless sophistication, Abraham & Thakore unveiled their collection Warp & Weft, a seamless blend of heritage and modernity. The designers revisited the classic dhoti and lungi, transforming them into futuristic, global silhouettes.

Crafted in 100% Tencel ikat, the garments flowed with softness and grace while maintaining a strong link to traditional weaves. Women’s wear shimmered with subtle metallic embroidery, while men’s wear exuded relaxed sophistication with tailored bundgalas and kurtas. The showstopper, Veer Pahariya, owned the ramp in an embellished bundgala and flowing trousers, epitomizing understated glamour.























