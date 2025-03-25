Lawmakers to get a taste of Araku Coffee

New Delhi : Great news for coffee enthusiasts in Parliament! You can now enjoy a freshly brewed cup of Araku Coffee right on the premises, as Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has inaugurated an Araku Coffee stall. The event saw the presence of Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu, and Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd Vice Chairman and Managing Director Kalpana Kumari.

"This is a moment of pride for all of us, especially our tribal farmers, whose dedication and hard work have elevated Araku Coffee to national acclaim," said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to everyone whose efforts contributed to making this milestone a reality. He also extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting Araku Coffee in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address and to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for granting permission to set up the stall. Recently, Naidu expressed his ambition for Araku Coffee to attain global recognition on par with Starbucks. The brand recently received organic certification and has successfully entered international markets, including Italy and Germany.

Araku Coffee is cultivated in the Araku highlands, nestled in the Eastern Ghats of India. It is a pure Arabica coffee with a rare aromatic profile, offering a smooth and well-balanced cup. Notably, it is the first terroir-mapped coffee to emerge from the world's largest certified organic plantation in the Eastern Ghats. The Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh has proven to be an excellent region for growing 100% Arabica coffee.