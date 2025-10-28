  • Menu
Leopard skin seized, 2 arrested

Leopard skin seized, 2 arrested
Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Sunday apprehended two wildlife criminals and recovered a leopard skin from their possession. The STF sources said based on intelligence inputs, a raid was conducted near Arjunpur Chowk on Sonepur-Barpalli road (NH-126A) under the jurisdiction of Sonepur police station.

The operation targeted illegal dealings in leopard skins by criminals from Boudh district. During the search, two persons, identified as Prakash Kanhar and Ranjit Bhokta, both residents of Boudh district, were arrested. One leopard skin, stored in an air bag, along with other incriminating materials, was seized from their possession. The accused were unable to produce any valid licence or the authorisation for the possession of leopard skin.

The STF has registered cases against them under Sections 303(2)/317(2)/61(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 read with Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Investigation is going on and the accused will be forwarded to the court of SDJM, Sonepur.

