List Of The New Apps Banned by The Indian Government in 2022
As per the latest information, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed to ban as many as 54 apps, including the most popular Garena Free Fire Game. Being one of the most downloaded games from the play store and said to be an alternative to the PUBG game, it is a Singapore-based app and is not from China. As per the PTI, the formal notification will come from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the ban. MeitY announced that it had taken this step to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India.
Here is the List Of The New Apps Banned by The Indian Government
1 Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
2 Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
3 Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
4 Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player
5 Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
6 Music Plus – MP3 Player
7 Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
8 Video Player Media All Format
9 Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
10 Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
11 Music Player – MP3 Player
12 CamCard for SalesForce Ent
13 Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
14 Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
IS/APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
16 Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
17 Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
18 Nice video baidu
19 Tencent Xriver
20 Onmyoji Chess
21 Onmyoji Arena
22 AppLock
23 Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
24 Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
25 DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
26 Dual Space – 32Bit Support
27 Dual Space – 64Bit Support
28 Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
29 Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
30 Conquer Online Il
31 Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
32 Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
33 MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
34 Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
35 Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan
36 Lica Cam – selfie camera app
37 EVE Echoes
38 Astracraft
39 UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
40 Extraordinary Ones
41 Badlanders
42 Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
43 Twilight Pioneers
44 CuteU: Match With The World
45 Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
46 CuteU Pro
47 FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup
48 Real: Go Live. Make Friends
49 MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
50 Real Lite -video to live!
51 Wink: Connect Now
52 FunChat Meet People Around You
53 FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!
54 Garena Free Fire – Illuminate