List Of The New Apps Banned by The Indian Government in 2022

As per the latest information, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed to ban as many as 54 apps, including the most popular Garena Free Fire Game. Being one of the most downloaded games from the play store and said to be an alternative to the PUBG game, it is a Singapore-based app and is not from China. As per the PTI, the formal notification will come from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the ban. MeitY announced that it had taken this step to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India.





Here is the List Of The New Apps Banned by The Indian Government





1 Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

2 Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera

3 Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

4 Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player

5 Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ

6 Music Plus – MP3 Player

7 Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster

8 Video Player Media All Format

9 Music Player – Equalizer & MP3

10 Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

11 Music Player – MP3 Player

12 CamCard for SalesForce Ent

13 Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

14 Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

IS/APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

16 Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

17 Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music

18 Nice video baidu

19 Tencent Xriver

20 Onmyoji Chess

21 Onmyoji Arena

22 AppLock

23 Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App

24 Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

25 DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support

26 Dual Space – 32Bit Support

27 Dual Space – 64Bit Support

28 Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support

29 Conquer Online – MMORPG Game

30 Conquer Online Il

31 Live Weather & Radar – Alerts

32 Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

33 MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

34 Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

35 Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan

36 Lica Cam – selfie camera app

37 EVE Echoes

38 Astracraft

39 UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

40 Extraordinary Ones

41 Badlanders

42 Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

43 Twilight Pioneers

44 CuteU: Match With The World

45 Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

46 CuteU Pro

47 FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup

48 Real: Go Live. Make Friends

49 MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

50 Real Lite -video to live!

51 Wink: Connect Now

52 FunChat Meet People Around You

53 FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!

54 Garena Free Fire – Illuminate