Lok Sabha clears sports bills amid Oppn uproar

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed two key legislations — the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 — amid loud protests by Opposition members.

The Bills were cleared through a voice vote despite persistent sloganeering in the Well of the House.

Union Sports Minister Mandaviya said the Sports Governance Bill seeks to institutionalise transparency, ensure athlete welfare, and embed ethical practices in sports federations.

