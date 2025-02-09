Lotus blooms

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful speech to party workers following the historic victory of the BJP, outlining the road ahead and the action plan that will be implemented from day one of assuming office.

Modi's first commitment was to table the CAG report on corruption in the AAP government in the very first session of the new Assembly. He assured that a thorough probe would be conducted into allegations of corruption, and those found guilty would face strict punishment.

He emphasised that, unlike the previous government, the BJP would prioritise the middle class, the underprivileged, and women empowerment (Nari Shakti). The party aims to restore Delhi’s brand image as the ‘Gateway of India’ by addressing pressing civic issues, including repairing damaged roads, clearing accumulated garbage, and fixing overflowing sewer systems.

Additionally, Modi highlighted that urbanisation would be seen as an opportunity for growth. He promised a transformative approach to infrastructural development, including Metro expansion, housing for the poor, a universal health insurance scheme, and unprecedented city development. He assured that the BJP-led government would work with a sense of responsibility while staying grounded.

He pointed out that states under the NDA rule have demonstrated good governance, and Delhi will now be part of that legacy. Specifically, he praised Andhra Pradesh, stating, "Chandrababu Naidu Garu has showcased his track record in AP, proving that the NDA stands for good governance, benefiting the poor and middle class." Modi also announced plans to restore the Yamuna River to its original glory, modeling its development on Gujarat’s Sabarmati Riverfront. He assured that there would be no further clashes between the Lieutenant Governor and the state government, emphasizing that Delhi is more than just a city—it is a microcosm of India, representing people from all regions.

He described it as the best example of ‘Unity in Diversity’ and reaffirmed the BJP’s motto: ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, and Poori Delhi ka Vikas.’ Taking a dig at the Congress party, Modi accused them of transforming into "urban Naxals" and openly challenging the State.

He criticised their arrogant attitude, stating that it is not only leading to their downfall but also harming their allies. He remarked that Congress has run out of ideas and is now borrowing agendas from its allies, which has further eroded public trust in the party. Reiterating his call for youth participation in politics, Modi urged one lakh young individuals to join the political arena. He stressed the need for fresh leadership with progressive ideas and energy to prevent politics from being dominated by unfit elements.

With this vision, Modi reaffirmed his commitment to steering Delhi and the nation towards a path of progress, transparency, and inclusive development.