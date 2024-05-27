Live
LS polls counting: Goa Oppn demands to defer reopening of schools
Panaji: The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Monday demanded to defer the date of reopening of schools from June 4 to any other day as the counting of the Lok Sabha election is also scheduled on the same day.
The GFP General Secretary Durgadas Kamat, speaking to media persons, said that they are seeking intervention from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant regarding this issue.
"We demand deferring reopening of schools from June 4 to any other day (June 5 or 6) as Lok Sabha election counting falls on the same day. The academic year of children should start on a healthy note and not in a mess as many teaching staff will be deployed for counting," Kamat added.
He said that as Chief Minister Sawant also holds the educational portfolio, he should reconsider the date of reopening of schools in the state.
The Lok Sabha election for two seats of the coastal state was held on May 7 during the third phase of polling.