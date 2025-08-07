MACT awards Rs 21.54 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in 2019 road accident

Thane: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded compensation of Rs 21.54 lakh to the kin of a 59-year-old man who died in a road accident in 2019.

Arun Mahajan, a supervisor with a pharmaceutical firm, died on August 9 that year after a speeding tempo rammed into several vehicles, including his motorcycle near Pataripul in Kalyan.

In the order of August 1, MACT member RV Mohite accepted the claimants' contention that the accident was solely due to the rash and negligent driving of the tempo driver.

It also said the tempo was uninsured at the time of the accident and the driver lacked a valid licence for heavy goods vehicle.

The MACT said the insurance firm will pay the compensation and then recover it from the vehicle owner.

It awarded Rs 21.54 lakh to Mahajan wife and three children. The amount included Rs 17.89 lakh for loss of future income.