Maha govt signs MoU for hydropower project and safari plaza, to generate 300 jobs

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, on Tuesday, signed two MoUs, one in the energy sector and another in forest sector, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state Water Resources Department signed an MoU with Shree Tatysaheb Kore Warana Cooperative Navshakti Nirman Sanstha in Warananagar for the 240 MW Tillari Pumped Storage hydropower (PSH) Project.

This entails an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and generate 300 jobs.

As the 16th MoU under Maharashtra's renewable push, this partnership further accelerates the state's journey toward a greener and energy-secure future. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, MLA Vinay Kore and other senior officials were present.

According to the state Water Resources Department, the PSH project ensures stable support during peak loads providing an uninterrupted power supply and it allows for the integration of variable renewable energy sources without grid disruptions.

Such projects also have a lower carbon footprint when compared to fossil fuel-based plants, the department said.

Meanwhile, the MoU was also signed between Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) Gorewada Zoo Limited, Nagpur and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) for the development of the African Safari, Safari Plaza, and associated works under Phase-2 of the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Nagpur.

State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and other senior officials were present.

According to the Forest department sources, FDCM Gorewada Zoo (FGZ), located in Nagpur, is a pivotal wildlife conservation and education centre.

Under its umbrella, the facility includes the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, a rescue centre, and the Wildlife Research and Training Centre.

FGZ is dedicated to promoting biodiversity, providing recreational opportunities, and enhancing public awareness of environmental issues.

It also features a conservation breeding programme for endangered species.

FDCM Gorewada Zoo plays a vital role in fostering a culture of conservation and advancing wildlife preservation in the region.



