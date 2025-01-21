  • Menu
Maha Kumbh Mela Creates 12 Lakh Temporary Jobs, Boosting Multiple Sectors

Maha Kumbh Mela Creates 12 Lakh Temporary Jobs, Boosting Multiple Sectors
Maha Kumbh Mela Creates 12 Lakh Temporary Jobs, Boosting Multiple Sectors

Highlights

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is generating 12 lakh temporary jobs across various sectors, including tourism, hospitality, transport, and IT. NLB Services reveals the job distribution and expected demand for IT professionals during the event.

NLB Services has estimated that the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is creating 12 lakh temporary jobs.

The calculations were made based on estimates from various sectors.

It is estimated that 4.5 lakh people are employed in the tourism and hospitality sectors, 3 lakh in transport and logistics, 1 lakh in retail, and 1.5 lakh in temporary medical camps.

NLB Services also mentioned that there will be a demand for IT sector experts, with about 2 lakh people required to provide services in sectors such as darshan apps, real-time event update platforms, and cybersecurity.

