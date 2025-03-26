Live
Mahadev betting app case: CBI seizes digital, documentary evidence in multi-location raids
Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered digital and documentary evidence during raids it conducted at 60 locations across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal and Kolkata pertaining to Mahadev Book - an online gaming platform.
“In the course of searches incriminating digital and documentary evidences have been found and seized,” the agency said on Wednesday.
In the investigation of Mahadev Book online betting scam, the ace investigation agency has said, it is conducting searches at 60 locations across “Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi, including premises linked to politicians, senior bureaucrats, police officers, key functionaries of Mahadev Book, and other private individuals suspected of involvement in the case.”
“The case pertains to the illegal operations of Mahadev Book, an online betting platform promoted by Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, both of whom are currently based in Dubai,” the agency further said.
Investigations have revealed that the promoters allegedly paid substantial amounts as "protection money" to public servants to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of their illegal betting network, it said.
Initially registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Raipur, the case was subsequently transferred to the CBI by the Government of Chhattisgarh for a comprehensive probe into the role of senior public officials and other accused persons, the agency said and added, “Searches are continuing.”
A CBI squad on Wednesday conducted raids on residences of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others in a sweeping operation.
The CBI teams reportedly conducted raids in Raipur, Bhilai, and Durg, targeting individuals, including Baghel’s two special-duty officers, Saumya Chaurasia, MLA Devendra Yadav, KPS School Director Nishant Tripathi, and seven police personnel, including four IPS officers.
Earlier in the day, the former chief minister's office took to X to confirm the CBI's arrival, noting (in Hindi) that Baghel was due in Delhi that day for a 'Drafting Committee' meeting ahead of the AICC gathering in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on April 8-9. "Yet, before he could leave, CBI teams descended on his residences in Raipur and Bhilai," the statement said