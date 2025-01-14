Mahakumbh:1.65 cr take holy dip

Mahakumbh Nagar : A thick blanket of fog could not blur their vision, the cold breeze failed to reduce their energy levels and the bone-chilling water of river Ganga in Sangam area could not dampen their excitement, as lakhs of devotees from different walks of life took the holy dip on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' on Monday.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced at Sangam amid chants of bhajans and slogans.

The excitement was clearly visible in the Sangam area as the pilgrims and devotees --- mostly in groups --- walked towards river Ganga and took a holy dip chanting 'Jai Ganga Maiyya'.

"Around 1.65 crore pilgrims had taken dip," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The state government also said that a large number of devotees from India and abroad were seen at the Sangam Ghat.

As Maha Kumbh began in the holy city of Prayagraj on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a very special day for those who cherish Indian values and culture, saying the massive religious event embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage.

"A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he said on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Maha Kumbh will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.

Speaking about the significance of 'Paush Purnima', Ashutosh Varshney, the convenor of Prayagraj-based NGO Ram Naam Bank, said the occasion occurs on the 15th day of 'Shukla Paksh' in the Hindu calendar month of 'Paush'.

It also marks the initiation of 'Kalpvasa', a period of intense spiritual practice and devotion observed by pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela, he added.

The holy city of Prayagraj is now welcoming saints, seers, pilgrims, devotees and citizens from different walks of life. 26-year-old Arjun Tripathi, a resident of Prayagraj, was among the devotees, who had turned up early to take a dip. "I have come here with my wife Ranjana to take the dip. I have been visiting the Kumbh Mela and the Magh Mela on a regular basis since my childhood days. I feel completely satisfied and contended after taking the dip," he told PTI.

Tripathi, who stays barely 7 kilometres from Sangam area, also said that he had asked his friends to accompany him and enjoy the first major 'snaan' of the Maha Kumbh but "they did not turn up probably due to cold weather". Manjeet, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, said that it was a "good experience".