Maharashtra 2024 Elections: Who Will Take Oath as CM Amidst Rising Speculation?

As the stage for Maharashtra's upcoming swearing-in ceremony takes shape at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, questions linger over who will take the oath as the state’s next Chief Minister. Despite the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition securing a decisive victory in the 2024 Assembly elections, party leaders have yet to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally claim the right to form a government.

BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, and NCP's Ajit Pawar remain in different cities as of today, adding to the suspense. Fadnavis is in Mumbai, Shinde is recovering in Thane from an illness, and Pawar is in Delhi for what he has described as a personal visit. The BJP legislature party is expected to meet at Vidhan Bhavan later on Tuesday to select its leader, with Fadnavis widely believed to be the frontrunner for the top post. However, the prolonged delay in finalizing the Chief Ministerial candidate has fueled speculation about the party’s internal discussions.

The leaders of the three parties in Mahayuti are anticipated to meet after the BJP’s legislative meeting, with a possible audience with the Governor scheduled for Wednesday, ahead of the swearing-in.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, despite publicly stating that he will not impede the formation of the government and will abide by the final decision from BJP’s central leadership, has raised eyebrows due to his frequent absences. Initially in Satara and now in Thane, Shinde’s whereabouts have sparked speculation, especially as he attends meetings virtually while recovering from illness.

However, Sena leader Sanjay Sirsat hinted that Shinde’s final decision on whether to be part of the government may come tomorrow. While Shiv Sena has reportedly been pushing for the Home portfolio, the BJP has not yet agreed to the demand.

The delay in government formation has not gone unnoticed by the opposition, with Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray condemning the BJP-led coalition’s inaction. Thackeray accused the ruling alliance of insulting Maharashtra by failing to prioritize the state in the post-election period. In a tweet, he highlighted the contradiction between the BJP's claims of a strong mandate and their inability to form a government promptly, accusing them of ignoring Maharashtra’s needs.

The Mahayuti secured an overwhelming 230 seats in the 288-member Assembly, with the BJP claiming 132, Shiv Sena 57, and Ajit Pawar's NCP 41. Despite the overwhelming victory, the BJP’s hesitation in announcing its choice for Chief Minister has fueled criticism from opposition leaders, particularly the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which struggled in the elections, securing only 46 seats.

In response, the opposition has raised concerns about potential EVM tampering, although the BJP has dismissed these claims, suggesting that such allegations surface whenever they face defeat.