MAJHI launches model primary school scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched the Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School scheme and laid the foundation stone for 118 such schools across the State. Majhi launched the scheme at Banpur in Khurda district, the birthplace of Pandit Godabarisha Mishra, a noted educationist and social reformer of the State, who contributed a lot to the primary education in the State.

Launching the scheme, the Chief Minister said the initiative aims to strengthen primary education in rural and remote areas of the State by improving school infrastructure, appointing teachers, and upgrading learning facilities. “The State government has allocated Rs 12,000 crore in the first phase to develop 2,200 such primary schools,” he said. The Chief Minister said that Godabarisha Mishra school will come up in all gram panchayats of the State with a focus on quality education, especially in rural and tribal areas. He said the objective of the scheme aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and introduces digital classrooms, STEM learning, sports facilities, and a strong focus on foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN).

“This scheme, named after Godabarisha Mishra, will revolutionise rural education in Odisha. We aim to establish one model school in each gram panchayat. The scheme will also provide free transport facilities for children in remote areas,” he said.

Each model school will enrol at least 100 students, occupy more than two acres of land, and offer classes from pre-primary to Class 8. The initiative bridges the gap between rural and urban education, the Chief Minister said.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “Today, in Banpur, we inaugurated the ‘Godabarisha Mishra Adarsh Primary School Scheme’ along with laying the foundation stones for 118 schools across the State. This scheme is the realisation of the experience from my childhood as a student from an ordinary tribal family and a grand dream I have envisioned for future generations.” “Our government has allocated Rs 12,000 crore in the first phase for the development of 2,200 schools, which will provide our children with a world-class educational environment.”

Majhi said the Godabarisha Mishra Model Schools will be set up in all 6,794 gram panchayats of the State in phases. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Puri MP Sambit Patra and local MLAs participated in the launching ceremony.