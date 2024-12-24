Majhi meets Modi in Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday met Prime Minister Nar-endra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to the State. Majhi, who is on a five-day visit to Rajasthan and New Delhi, met the Prime Minister, on his way back to Bhuba-neswar.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X saying: “Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, met Prime Minister @narendramodi.”

Majhi, in a post on X, said: “Today, I met the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi and discussed various important issues. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I would like to express my gratitude for all the support he has given to the development of Odisha.”

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Bhubaneswar which will be held from January 8 to 10. Modi will also visit Odisha to attend the Utkarsh Odisha: Make In Odisha Conclave, which is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar on January 27 and 28.