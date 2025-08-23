Majhi meets Naveen, enquires about health

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday met Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik at his residence and enquired about his health. Patnaik was discharged from a private hospital on August 20 after he underwent treatment for dehydration. The former chief minister was admitted to the hospital on August 17.

Majhi spent around 15 minutes at Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence, and had a chat with the BJD supremo. This was Majhi's second visit to Naveen Niwas. He had visited Patnaik's residence in June last year to extend an invitation to his oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called up Patnaik at the hospital and wished him speedy recovery on August 20.