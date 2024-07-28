Live
- Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar qualifies for men's single sculls quarterfinals after finishing 2nd in repechage
- EAM Jaishankar and US Secretary Blinken hold talks in Tokyo
- Project PARI is making public art popular, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
- Heavy Rains Expected to Increase Godavari Flood Levels
- Why is moderation key while doing exercise regularly?
- Congress leaders condole victims of Delhi tragedy, call for strict action
- Essential skills for success in a rapidly changing world
- Awareness meet held for community mediation volunteers
- Divyanka’s summer skincare routine: ‘Sunscreen, serum, minimal makeup’
- Bandi ensures farm girl realises dream of studies
Just In
Major Gubernatorial Appointments: Lakshman Prasad Acharya Named Assam Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria Takes Over Punjab
- Lakshman Prasad Acharya appointed as Assam Governor with additional charge of Manipur.
- Gulab Chand Kataria replaces Banwarilal Purohit as Punjab Governor.
Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the governor of Assam, with the additional responsibility for Manipur, while Gulab Chand Kataria has replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the governor of Punjab. These significant gubernatorial appointments were announced on Saturday night.
Acharya takes over from Kataria, who has also been appointed as the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Purohit's resignation as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh.
"Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur," the statement said.
Additionally, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the governor of Maharashtra, with Santosh Kumar Gangwar taking over as the new Jharkhand governor. Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been named the governor of Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma the governor of Telangana, and Om Prakash Mathur the new governor of Sikkim.
Ramen Deka has been appointed as the governor of Chhattisgarh, and C H Vijayashankar as the governor of Meghalaya. K Kailashnathan has been appointed as the Lt Governor of Puducherry, effective from the date he assumes office.
These appointments will take effect from the dates the new appointees assume their respective offices.