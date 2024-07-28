Major Gubernatorial Appointments: Lakshman Prasad Acharya Named Assam Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria Takes Over Punjab

Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the governor of Assam, with the additional responsibility for Manipur, while Gulab Chand Kataria has replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the governor of Punjab. These significant gubernatorial appointments were announced on Saturday night.

Acharya takes over from Kataria, who has also been appointed as the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Purohit's resignation as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh.

"Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur," the statement said.

Additionally, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the governor of Maharashtra, with Santosh Kumar Gangwar taking over as the new Jharkhand governor. Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been named the governor of Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma the governor of Telangana, and Om Prakash Mathur the new governor of Sikkim.

Ramen Deka has been appointed as the governor of Chhattisgarh, and C H Vijayashankar as the governor of Meghalaya. K Kailashnathan has been appointed as the Lt Governor of Puducherry, effective from the date he assumes office.

These appointments will take effect from the dates the new appointees assume their respective offices.