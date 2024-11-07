Mamata Banerjee Pens Song For Chhath Puja, Highlights West Bengal’s Cultural Harmony

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed that she has written a special song for Chhath Puja, which will be released on the festival day, Thursday. In a public address, Banerjee stated, “We provide two days of holidays for Chhath. I urge everyone to observe the pooja peacefully along the Ganges. I have written a song for Chhath Puja, and it will be available tomorrow.”

Chhath Puja, a festival honoring the Sun God, is celebrated with enthusiasm across West Bengal, reflecting the state’s rich cultural diversity.

Banerjee, also the leader of the Trinamool Congress, described West Bengal as a “mini India,” a place that embraces people from different backgrounds and regions. She remarked, “Bengal is like a mini India. Whether you’re from Bihar or UP, you have always found a home here, free from questions about your religion or caste. I have never interfered with anyone’s choices in food, dress, or traditions. We may look different, but we are all human. Consider Bengal your home.”

Recently, Banerjee also celebrated Kali Puja at her residence with traditional rituals, welcoming a diverse group of participants to join in the festivities.