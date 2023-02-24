Man From Pakistan Expresses Wish To Have Modi In Their Country To Fix Their Situations

In a recent video that Pakistani YouTuber Sana Amjad sharedwent viral witjin a short span of time. In the video, a Pakistani man expressed his dissatisfaction with the current situation in his nation and said that he wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in charge instead of Shehbaz Sharif. The man said that Pakistan would be a better place to live in if Modi were in control. The video quickly went viral. Here is the video, have a look at it:

"Hamen Modi Mil Jaye bus, Na hamen Nawaz Sharif Chahiye, Na Imran, Na Benazir chahiye, General Musharraf bhi nahi chahiye"



Ek Pakistani ki Khwahish 😉 pic.twitter.com/Wbogbet2KF — Meenakshi Joshi ( मीनाक्षी जोशी ) (@IMinakshiJoshi) February 23, 2023

The man stated that he thinks Modi is a fantastic leader and a decent person, and that People can purchase food items at fair prices. He lauded Modi's leadership and alluded to some of the important affordable pricings.



He bemoaned the failure of Pakistanis to establish Islam in their nation and the fact that they are unable to feed their children at night. He said that Pakistanis should cease equating themselves with India because the two nations cannot be compared.

He expressed that Modi is much better than we are, and his people like and adore him. Nawaz Sharif, Benazir, Imran, and even General (Parvez) Musharraf wouldn't be necessary if we had Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi is all we need because only he can deal with all the malicious elements in the nation. While we are nothing, India currently has the fifth-largest economy in the world. He even remarked that Pakistan shoyld stop comparing the country with India as it is not comparable.