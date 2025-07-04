Man In Delhi Arrested For Brutal Killing Of Employer's Wife And Teen Son In Lajpat Nagar

A shocking double homicide in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar-I area has resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man who brutally killed his employer's wife and her teenage son at their residence in Block F. The victims, identified as 42-year-old Ruchika Sewani and her 14-year-old son Krish, were found with fatal throat injuries that horrified both the local community and investigating officers.

Mukesh Paswan, who worked as an assistant at a garments shop owned by Ruchika's husband Kuldeep Sewani, has been taken into custody in connection with the murders. During interrogation, Paswan admitted to the killings and revealed that his actions were motivated by workplace humiliation he experienced on Wednesday morning when Ruchika confronted him about his recent absence from work.

The crime scene presented a gruesome tableau to responding officers, with blood evidence scattered throughout the residence. An investigating officer, speaking anonymously, described discovering Ruchika's body in a bedroom near the bed, while Krish was found deceased in the bathroom, both victims having suffered fatal throat wounds.

The sequence of events began on Wednesday evening when Paswan entered the Sewani residence around 7:30 PM. At that time, Kuldeep was away from home, leaving Ruchika alone with her son. Security footage from nearby surveillance cameras captured Paswan's entry into the building, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

According to police reconstruction, Paswan first attacked Ruchika in the bedroom around 8 PM. Krish, who witnessed his mother's murder, attempted to hide in the bathroom but was subsequently killed by the assailant. The teenager's attempt to escape proved futile as Paswan tracked him down and committed the second murder.

Kuldeep Sewani returned home at approximately 9:30 PM to discover blood stains on the staircase. When his wife failed to respond to his calls, he contacted law enforcement authorities. The bodies were discovered around 10 PM, with police noting that Kuldeep had spoken with Ruchika at 7:15 PM and she had appeared normal during their conversation.

The couple's elder child, 21-year-old daughter Kritika, was pursuing her studies in Jammu at the time of the incident and traveled to Delhi on Thursday afternoon upon learning of the tragedy.

Law enforcement officials apprehended Paswan on Thursday evening at 6 PM at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai. He was attempting to flee to Bihar by train when police intercepted him during their manhunt operation.

During questioning, Paswan revealed that his motivation stemmed from a confrontation with Ruchika on Wednesday morning. She had reprimanded him for failing to report to work for over a week, despite having received a ₹40,000 advance payment and a mobile phone from the family. Ruchika had demanded that he either resume his duties or return the money and phone.

The workplace dispute escalated in Paswan's mind, leading him to plan the violent attack. He confessed to using a knife to commit both murders, though forensic experts are still working to confirm whether a blade recovered from the residence was the actual weapon used in the crimes.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Lajpat Nagar community and highlighted concerns about workplace disputes escalating into extreme violence. The investigation continues as authorities work to piece together all aspects of this devastating crime.