Man kills lover by stabbing multiple times

Berhampur: A man allegedly killed his lover after inviting her to a lodge in Berhampur and later surrendered to police, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Priya Kumari Moharana, while the accused is Abhaya Kumar Moharana (24), a resident of Lanjipalli here.According to police, Abhaya checked into a lodge near the New Bus Stand around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Priya arrived a little later. The couple spent some time together before Abhaya allegedly stabbed her 20 times around 3 pm, resulting in her death. Following the incident, the accused went to City Hospital for treatment of an injury on his hand. From there, he went to Gosaninuagaon police station and surrendered, police said. Enraged over Priya’s decision to marry another person, the accused killed her in the lodge, police claimed.

The deceased was working as a laboratory assistant in a private hospital here. The accused, who used to work in a private outlet, has been unemployed for the last three months, police said. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said, “The couple booked a room for a day. To kill her, the accused had brought a knife. After spending some time in the room, the accused stabbed her.”