Managed to write new Garba song, will share during Navaratri: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he has written a new Garba song over the last few days and will share it with people during Navaratri. Modi also thanked artistes Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for the musical rendition of another Garba song that he had penned years ago. “Thank you Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories,” Modi said on X.

“I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri,” he added. Modi’s post came in response to Bhanushali, who shared the rendition on X. “Dear Narendra Modi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. Jjust Music helped us bring this song and video to life,” she said.