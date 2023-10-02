Live
- Manipur violence: Accused likely to be produced before Delhi court on Oct 3 in transnational conspiracy case
- Post Delhi HC's order to rename service charge, Survey shows 77% want abolition
- Giving wings to young minds: Horizontal facilitates a lab to Sree Siddaganga Rural High School children’s education
- Fight not against any party or leader, but against drugs: Kejriwal
- Men's ODI WC: Former India captain Ajay Jadeja named Afghanistan’s team mentor
- Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple, offers 'sewa'
- PM Modi launches slew of developmental projects in poll-bound Rajasthan
- India proposes barring pilots and flight attendants from using perfume
- Google Pixel Event 2023: Where and when to watch Made by Google 2023 event
- Bodies of three minor sisters found stuffed in trunk near Punjab's Jalandhar, parents held
Just In
Manipur violence: Accused likely to be produced before Delhi court on Oct 3 in transnational conspiracy case
A Delhi court has remanded one person to NIA custody till October 3 in connection with a probe into the transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based terror outfits to wage war against India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.
New Delhi : A Delhi court has remanded one person to NIA custody till October 3 in connection with a probe into the transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based terror outfits to wage war against India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.
The NIA had registered a suo moto case on July 19 here under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Last week, the agency arrested 51-year-old Seiminlun Gangte from the hill district of Churachandpur, Manipur and took him to Delhi on transit remand.
In a statement, the NIA spokesperson had said that its probe revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India.
“Their purpose is to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India,” the spokesperson said.
“For this purpose, the aforementioned leadership has been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which is being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in the North Eastern states to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur,” it said.