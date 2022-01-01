  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede: Helpline numbers issued

Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede: Helpline numbers issued
x

Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede: Helpline numbers issued

Highlights

The authorities on Saturday announced helpline numbers for families and friends of devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine where 12 people died and 14 injured in a stampede.

Jammu: The authorities on Saturday announced helpline numbers for families and friends of devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine where 12 people died and 14 injured in a stampede.

The helpline numbers are: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline nos:

01991-234804

01991-234053

Other Helpline nos:

PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182

PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295

DC Office Reasi Control room

01991245763/ 9419839557.

The PMO announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the best of kin who lost their lives during the stampede.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has announced Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede.

The stampede occurred around 2.45 a.m. Saturday when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips on new year.

Officials said the stampede took place outside the sanctum Santorum of the shrine.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X