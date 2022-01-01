Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede: Helpline numbers issued

Jammu: The authorities on Saturday announced helpline numbers for families and friends of devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine where 12 people died and 14 injured in a stampede.

The helpline numbers are: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline nos:

01991-234804

01991-234053

Other Helpline nos:

PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182

PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295

DC Office Reasi Control room

01991245763/ 9419839557.

The PMO announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the best of kin who lost their lives during the stampede.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has announced Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede.

The stampede occurred around 2.45 a.m. Saturday when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips on new year.

Officials said the stampede took place outside the sanctum Santorum of the shrine.