May God do whatever is best for him: Tweets Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

Pranab Mukherjee is critical and on ventilator support after brain surgery in an Indian Army hospital in Delhi. The daughter of former President shared a prayer on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10Aug, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns," Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted.

On Tuesday evening, doctors treating Mr Mukherjee at the Army Hospital Research and Referral said Mr Mukherjee had not shown any improvement in his health after the surgery, they further added that his condition has "worsened" and "critical" and he remains on life support.



The hospital said in a medical bulletin, "Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to remain critical at Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt. The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August has not shown any improvement, and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support."

For the speedy recovery of the Ex-President, villagers in Mr Mukherjee's ancestral village in West Bengal began a Maha Mrityunjaya yajna on Tuesday.

On Monday, the 84-year-old former President had announced on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19). Mukherjee, served India as President from 2012 to 2017, had kept his public interactions at a minimal level after the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country.