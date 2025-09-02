Live
- Mirai will feature only fast action stunts, says actor Teja Sajja
- ‘Shocked’ Nikki Tamboli diagnosed with dengue post Dubai travel
- Bank 'fraud': ED raids in Delhi, Pune
- Nia Sharma dances to ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ with ‘chefs’ Aly Gony, Krushna, Sudesh Lehri
- Manipur CS holds meeting to review arrangements for proposed VVIP visit to state
- Human-elephant conflicts rise in TN's Coimbatore amid shortage of forest guards
- Stock markets extend previous day's rally; Sensex climbs over 200 points
- Akshay Oberoi: Made a silent wish that get the chance to work with Shashank Khaitan
- Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages, kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured
- Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade
Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1 crore seized, two arrested in Manipur
Highlights
Imphal: Security forces seized Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1 crore from Manipur's Thoubal district and arrested two persons, police said on...
Imphal: Security forces seized Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1 crore from Manipur's Thoubal district and arrested two persons, police said on Tuesday.
Acting on specific input, a joint team of BSF and Thoubal District Police raided the residence of a man in Thoubal Hangamthabi area of the district on Monday and seized 2.356 kg of Methaphetamine tablets (party drug), Rs 2.04 lakh in cash, walkie-talkie sets and gold ornaments, police said.
The man and his wife have been arrested and an FIR lodged at Lilong police station, police said.
Officials also said the seized drugs were estimated to be worth more than Rs 1 crore.
Next Story