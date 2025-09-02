  • Menu
Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1 crore seized, two arrested in Manipur

Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1 crore seized, two arrested in Manipur
Imphal: Security forces seized Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1 crore from Manipur's Thoubal district and arrested two persons, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific input, a joint team of BSF and Thoubal District Police raided the residence of a man in Thoubal Hangamthabi area of the district on Monday and seized 2.356 kg of Methaphetamine tablets (party drug), Rs 2.04 lakh in cash, walkie-talkie sets and gold ornaments, police said.

The man and his wife have been arrested and an FIR lodged at Lilong police station, police said.

Officials also said the seized drugs were estimated to be worth more than Rs 1 crore.

