Migrant cycles 1700 km from Maharashtra

Mumbai: Mahesh Jena, a 20-year-old migrant worker, who rode a bicycle for around 1700 km from Sangli, Maharashtra to his native place Jajpur in Odisha has been released after completing his quarantine.

"I was an employee in a company in Maharashtra where I would earn about Rs 8000 per month. However, since the lockdown was imposed I did not receive my salary and fell short of food.

It was then that I decided to go to my native place in Odisha," Jena told ANI. Recollecting his arduous journey, he said, "I borrowed Rs 3000 from my friend and started from Sangli on April 1.

During my journey, there were days when I couldn't get any food and on some days I could eat at some roadside dhabas. My bicycle even got punctured in Hyderabad.

After facing so many problems I was finally able to reach Jajpur on April 7. After reaching the Jajpur border I went to the medical staff," he added.