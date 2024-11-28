Mishra assumes charge as GM RCF Kapurthala

Kapurthala: S S Mishra has taken over the charge of General Manager of Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala.

A Post Graduate in Mechanical Engineering and Management from IIT Chennai , Mishra is a 1988 batch Officer of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME)

.Prior to this appointment , he was holding the post of Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

Mishra, has more than 36 years of service in Indian Railways. He has worked in various capacities in various Zonal Railways, Production Units and in RVNL.

Besides PCME at Chennai, he has held posts of Chief Administrative Officer at Latur/ICF, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer at Secunderabad,and other key posts at Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Kazipet and other places.