Mizoram CM joins huge rally against Manipur violence
Aizawl: Expressing solidarity with the people of Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday joined a rally against the violence held in...
Aizawl: Expressing solidarity with the people of Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday joined a rally against the violence held in the hill state. Thousands of people demonstrated across Mizoram in solidarity with the people of Manipur.
NGO coordination committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations, including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), organised the rallies in different parts of the state, including capital Aizawl.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Deputy CM Tawnluia, ministers, and MLAs of the state cutting across party lines took part in the massive protest rally in Aizawl.
Thousands of common people joined in the peaceful protest with placards and posters, decrying the violence in the neighbouring state. The gathering in Aizawl was huge, with participants claiming that the state has not seen such a large demonstration in recent years.
The offices of the ruling MNF were closed to extend support to the programme. The opposition BJP, Congress and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) also kept their offices shut in support of the solidarity rallies.
From the rally, NGO coordination committee chairman R Lalngheta urged the Centre to end the violence in Manipur. “If India considers us as Indian, it should take immediate steps to address the sufferings of the Zo people in Manipur,” he said.
The protesters also adopted resolutions, urging the Centre to compensate the victims of the ethnic clash and ensure stringent punishment to those involved in parading the two women naked.