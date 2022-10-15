Modi flags delay in justice, favours laws in local languages

Kevadia (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country, and added that a sensitive judicial system is essential for a capable nation and a harmonious society.

Since obscurity of law creates complexity, new laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages to bring in "ease of justice" so that even the poor can easily understand them, he said, noting that legal language should not become a hurdle for citizens.

In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day 'All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries' at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, Modi also said that in the last eight years, his government has scrapped more than 1,500 old, obsolete and irrelevant laws, many of which continued from the time of British rule.

"Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country," Modi said. "But our judiciary is seriously working towards resolving this issue. In this 'amrit kaal', we will have to work together to tackle this," he said. Systems like alternative dispute resolution and Lok Adalats have helped reduce the burden on courts and the poor get justice easily, the prime minister added.