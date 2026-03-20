MP Cong hails SC ruling on its MLA

New Delhi/Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress unit has hailed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order and maintain Congress leader Mukesh Malhotra's status as a legislator until the next hearing.

The Congress described the interim relief by the apex court as a "victory for truth, justice, and the Constitution", asserting that the democratic mandate of the people of Vijaypur has been upheld against political interference.

The apex court was hearing a petition challenging the High Court's March 10 order, which had declared Malhotra's 2024 by-election victory from the Vijaypur Assembly constituency in Sheopur district as "null and void". Reacting to the SC order, State Congress President Jitu Patwari expressed gratitude to the apex court and said the court judgment had exposed political motives.

"Through this historic verdict, the BJP's political conspiracies have once again been foiled. It is to be hoped that the BJP, which habitually commits the crime of insulting democracy and the Constitution, will always remember this legal lesson.