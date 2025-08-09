MP: Four youth drown in Bebas river; bodies of three recovered, search operation continues

Sagar: In a tragic incident on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, four young men drowned in the Bebas River near Richhawar village under Sanodha police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

As of Saturday morning, the bodies of three victims have been recovered, while search operations continue for the fourth.

Speaking to IANS, Sanodha police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur said the tragedy occurred late Friday evening when five friends from Khushipura and Richhawar villages went for a picnic near the river.

While bathing, one of them ventured into deeper waters and began to drown. In a desperate attempt to save him, three others jumped in, but all four were swept away by the river's strong currents.

The fifth youth had warned them not to enter the water but, according to Thakur, "they might have been under the influence, as an empty bottle and plastic disposable glasses were found near their abandoned clothes."

The deceased have been identified as Raj Ahirwar and Sumit Ahirwar from Khushipura, and Nikhil Ahirwar from Richhawar. Sunny Ahirwar, also from Richhawar, remains missing.

All were between 21 and 23 years old and belonged to the Ahirwar community.

The fifth youth, who did not enter the water, alerted authorities and the victims' families.

Local police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and trained divers, launched a rescue operation immediately. However, the search was hampered by darkness and the river's depth and flow.

The bodies of two victims were recovered early Saturday morning, bringing a wave of grief to the community. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the festive spirit in the region. Local officials and public representatives visited the site and assured the bereaved families of full support.

"This is a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by swollen rivers during the monsoon. Authorities have urged everyone to stay away from water bodies during this season,' Thakur said.

The administration continues to monitor the rescue efforts, and local residents have joined hands with authorities in the search.