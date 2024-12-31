Muhammad Yunus Pays Tribute To Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh In Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus paid homage to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. Yunus visited the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday to express his condolences and reflect on Singh’s impact on India and the world.

Tribute to a Visionary Leader

"How simple he was! How wise he was!" Yunus said, recalling his friendship with Singh. He highlighted Singh’s pivotal role in transforming India into a global powerhouse, praising his economic vision and statesmanship.

Yunus arrived at the High Commission in Dhaka's Baridhara area at 11:30 AM, where he was received by Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma. He laid a floral wreath before Singh’s portrait and penned a heartfelt message in the condolence book.

Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

India’s first Sikh Prime Minister, Singh served two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. As finance minister in the 1990s, he spearheaded India’s economic liberalization under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Following his passing after a prolonged illness, the Indian government declared a seven-day national mourning period. Flags are being flown at half-mast across India and at all Indian missions abroad, including the High Commission in Dhaka.

Manmohan Singh’s contributions to India’s economic growth and global standing remain a lasting testament to his leadership and vision.