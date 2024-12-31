Live
- TGSRTC to Run 6,432 Special Buses for Sankranti 2024 | Telangana Bus Services
- Dr. Harikiran Chekuri Explains The Positive Impact of Breast Implants on Women – A Safe and Reliable procedure
- 'Na Gunde Jaripoindhe' Song Launched from Pokiri on Varun Raj’s Birthday
- Hilarious Premiere Alert: Katha Kamamishu Set to Stream on Aha from January 2nd
- 28-Year-Old Woman Undergoes Vaginal Reconstruction After Rare Congenital Condition Discovered
- South Korea reports new avian influenza case at egg farm in central region
- Nagarkurnool GGH Doctors Save Chenchu Man’s Life by Providing Better Treatment
- Tripura gets Chief Information Commissioner after over 3 years
- Doordarshan to Air 4K Restored Version of Manthan as Tribute to Shyam Benegal
- Dil Raju Disheartened by KTR’s Remarks on Meeting with CM
Just In
Muhammad Yunus Pays Tribute To Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh In Dhaka
- Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus honored former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
- Muhammad Yunus Honors Manmohan Singh’s Legacy at Indian High Commission
Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus paid homage to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. Yunus visited the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday to express his condolences and reflect on Singh’s impact on India and the world.
Tribute to a Visionary Leader
"How simple he was! How wise he was!" Yunus said, recalling his friendship with Singh. He highlighted Singh’s pivotal role in transforming India into a global powerhouse, praising his economic vision and statesmanship.
Yunus arrived at the High Commission in Dhaka's Baridhara area at 11:30 AM, where he was received by Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma. He laid a floral wreath before Singh’s portrait and penned a heartfelt message in the condolence book.
Manmohan Singh’s Legacy
India’s first Sikh Prime Minister, Singh served two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. As finance minister in the 1990s, he spearheaded India’s economic liberalization under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.
Following his passing after a prolonged illness, the Indian government declared a seven-day national mourning period. Flags are being flown at half-mast across India and at all Indian missions abroad, including the High Commission in Dhaka.
Manmohan Singh’s contributions to India’s economic growth and global standing remain a lasting testament to his leadership and vision.