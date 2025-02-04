Live
Just In
Nadda attacks AAP over scams, calls for 'Viksit Delhi'
BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the upcoming elections are a battle for Delhi's future to make it Viksit Delhi'.
At a public meeting in Burari, Nadda expressed confidence in the growing discontent against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. "The enthusiasm I see here is a clear indication that Kejriwal's journey will come to a standstill on the 5th of next month," he said. He urged voters from all communities to support the BJP, emphasizing, "We need every vote to bring about this change." "This election is not just about the BJP's lotus symbol or any other party's symbol; it is about changing Delhi's fate and image," Nadda said, urging voters to bring an end to what he termed as "AAP-da". He accused the AAP government of stalling progress in Delhi and called for a return to a "Viksit Delhi."
Nadda criticized the AAP government's governance style, alleging that their daily routine consisted only of holding press conferences and blaming the Central government.